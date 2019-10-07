Sheffield Wednesday fan goes viral after mate films his reaction to seeing Hillsborough pitch
It’s always a special moment stepping foot inside a football stadium and seeing the pitch for the first time.
Every football fan remembers their first time in the concourse, walking out onto the terraces and taking in the sprawling pitch.
Moments like these can never be replicated so it’s no surprise more and more parents are filming their child’s reaction to capture the memory.
Despite the adorable nature of these videos flooding social media, one Sheffield Wednesday fan has produced a hilarious parody.
Owls supporter Josh Coddington uploaded a video of his mate walking up the stairs and into the Hillsborough terraces before their match against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.
Josh’s friend looks overwhelmed and awestruck as he takes in his surroundings in a brilliant, and hilarious, piece of acting.
He tweeted: “Took my son to his first game, look at his face when he’s sees the beautiful Hillsborough pitch for the first time.”
The tweet has now gone viral on Twitter, being liked almost 20,000 times and retweed almost 2,000 times.
It would have been a day to remember for Josh and his mates as Wednesday ran out 1-0 winners, climbing to 8th in the Championship.
The result leaves them three points off top of the table West Brom and just a point off the play-off places heading into the international break.