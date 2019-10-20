Sheffield Wednesday face wait over Keiren Westwood's fitness
Sheffield Wednesday face an anxious wait to discover the full extent of Keiren Westwood's ankle injury.
The goalkeeper was pencilled in to start Friday's tussle with Cardiff City but pulled out 10 minutes before kick-off after suffering a knock in the warm-up. Cameron Dawson was drafted in as a late replacement for Westwood.
It remains to be seen whether Westwood will be available for selection when the Owls welcome Stoke City to Hillsborough on Tuesday evening.
Wednesday boss Garry Monk said: "He [Westwood] felt his ankle in the warm-up. We will have to assess it and see what happens.
"I have to give massive credit to Cameron. It is not an easy thing to go through, especially when you are a goalkeeper.
"It is a little bit easier for outfield players but I thought Cameron was excellent against Cardiff and he made a great save at the end. I was really pleased for him."
Dawson, 24, produced a stunning reflex save deep into added on time to prevent substitute Gavin Whyte from grabbing a late winner for Cardiff.
"He made a great save right at the end to secure a point," said Monk. "I thought he was brilliant and it was testament to him in terms of attitude and readiness in being ready to step in at that moment. I was delighted with him."
The academy graduate has already played five times this season, recording two clean sheets in four starts.