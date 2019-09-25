Sheffield Wednesday: Ex-Sheffield United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin reflects on his 'special' return to the Steel City

Sheffield-born Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice in Everton's cup win at Hillsborough

Calvert-Lewin, who kicked off his career at the Owls' arch rivals Sheffield United, enjoyed a triumphant return to his home city last night, scoring twice in four first half minutes to seal the Toffees place in the fourth round.

Calvert-Lewin, who grew up just over a mile away from Hillsborough, celebrated his opener by cupping his ear and mimicking a bow with an outstretched arm in front of the Kop.

It was the perfect way for the England Under-21 international, a lifelong Blade, to mark his 100th Everton appearance.

Sheffield-born Calvert-Lewin told evertontv: "I grew up a stone’s throw from here, I used to come past this stadium every day on my way to training at Sheffield United.

"It was a very special night and a lot of my family and friends were here.

"I grew up looking at this stadium from when I was a young boy, so to play here and do what I have tonight is very special.

"My mum text me before the game to tell me it was my 100th for Everton.

"It has gone in a flash, it is crazy how fast it goes.

"I am delighted to be wearing the Everton shirt and every time I pull it on I want to do my best for the club."

Victory eased some of the pressure on Toffees boss Marco Silva, whose side are struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Calvert-Lewin said: "We have to be pleased. It was an important game for us and we put in a good performance.

"You need to win when it is the cup but we wanted to play well.

"We got the two-goal lead and could have gone on and killed off the game so that is something we can learn from.

"But on a personal note it was nice to get two goals early.