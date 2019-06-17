Sheffield Wednesday: Ex-Owls defender joins Servette FC
Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Vincent Sasso has joined Swiss club Servette FC on a free transfer.
Monday, 17 June, 2019, 16:26
The Frenchman has signed a three-year contract with Servette, having spent the last two seasons at Primeira Liga side Belenenses.
Sasso, who came through the ranks at Nantes, notched three goals in 29 outings last season.
He enjoyed two separate spells with Wednesday between 2015 and 2017, racking up 33 appearances in all competitions. The 28-year-old, signed by then boss Carlos Carvalhal, helped the Owls reach back-to-back Championship play-offs.
Sasso left Hillsborough after Wednesday's heartbreaking play-off semi-final defeat to Huddersfield Town.