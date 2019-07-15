Sheffield Wednesday: Ex-Owls ace George Boyd secures permanent move to former club
Ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Boyd has completed a move back to his former side Peterborough United, where he was snapped up on a free transfer following his release by the Owls earlier in the summer.
The 33-year-old spent two seasons at Hillsborough, and while he struggled with injury issues throughout the spell, he did show some impressive positional versatility as he made fifty appearances across the two campaigns.
Discussing the move, which was described as a 'coup' by the club, Posh manager Darren Ferguson said: “It is a fantastic signing for the football club. George has come because he wants to get another promotion.
Going on to reveal where Boyd would fit into his line-up, Ferguson said: “I chatted to him about where I wanted him to play and what I would be bringing him back for and yes that is to help us get promotion.
“He will be back here to play in the middle of the park. I did say to George many years ago that I felt he would end up playing in central midfield because he has the ability to do so.”
Having recruited smartly in the summer transfer window, bringing in a host of quality signings, Peterborough will certainly consider themselves capable of securing a play-off place in League One this season, as they look to return to the Championship for the first time since 2013.