Sheffield Wednesday: Everything you need to know about Owls in the Park 2019

Owls in the Park, the club’s popular community fun day, is set to attract in the region of 15,000 Wednesdayites on Sunday.

Supporters will get the chance to meet and have their photograph taken with Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri, manager Steve Bruce and the players at the event, which has grown into one of the most successful community events in the country.

Harry Whitehead with Joe Wildsmith at the 2018 Owls in the Park.

It will be Bruce's first taste of Owls in the Park as he prepares to embark on his first full season.

Last year, some youngsters even received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have a kick-around with Wednesday's players.

The VIP breakfast packages, which sold out just hours after going on sale last week, gets proceedings under way at Hillsborough before the main event kicks off at 11.30am.

The main stage for Owls in the Park will be run by Hallam FM from midday and there will be a range of interactive fun games for junior Owls – with prizes up for grabs.

Owls captain Tom Lees with Alysia and Bernard Goodall at the 2018 Owls in the Park

Other attractions feature a BMX bike display, a Support Dogs show, feature rides, market stalls, catering outlets, licensed bars and much, much more.

There will also be a whole host of charities in the park holding stalls and activities to raise money and awareness. There were over 25 charities in 2018, including Support Dogs UK, Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and the Sheffield Wednesday Community Programme.

Chansiri said: “The whole team behind Owls in the Park puts in a huge amount of planning and effort over many months to ensure this event goes from strength to strength.

“Owls in the Park is now an established brand in itself, which is testament to how the Wednesday family have embraced this project year on year. It is truly unique not only in football but the whole sporting world and as chairman of Sheffield Wednesday, it gives me enormous pride to see our club host this event, which is in the diary of thousands and thousands of our supporters."

The 2018 Owls in the Park