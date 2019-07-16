Sheffield Wednesday: Everything we know ahead of tonight's pre-season friendly at Northampton Town
Sheffield Wednesday will line up against Northampton Town this evening as their turbulent run-up to the season opener at Reading continues.
Two split squads recorded wins at Lincoln City and Stocksbridge Park Steels this weekend, but with conversation around the departure of manager Steve Bruce rolling into a second week, the remaining Wednesday staff will be keen to ensure the players’ focus remains on getting ready for action.
So what do we know about the match this evening? Let’s take a quick look.
As reported by The Star yesterday evening, it is understood that Wednesday legend Lee Bullen will take charge of the side at Sixfields Stadium tonight in what will start his third stint as caretaker manager inside two years.
The news means that Steve Bruce’s last match in charge of the Owls was at Lincoln on Saturday.
What’s the team?
Both sides appeared to come through the rigours of the weekend unscathed. The club are yet to announce a travelling party, which according to his social media includes Lucas Joao, who reportedly handed in a transfer request earlier today.
How about the opposition?
In the coming months League Two Northampton will hope to shake off a disappointing 2018/19 season in which they finished 16th.
Pioneered by manager Keith Curle, who took over in October, the off-season has been one of revolution for the Cobblers, who have made no fewer than 11 signings.
Much of the pre-season talk in Northampton centres on Curle’s outspoken desire to implement an attractive style of football at Sixfields.
How has their pre-season been?
Like Wednesday, Northampton returned from a warm weather training camp last week. Following a ten-day training camp at Moulton College that lead into the 7-0 thrashing of non-league Sileby Rangers, the squad were put through their paces during a week at the Pinatar Arena complex in Murcia. Over there they took on the Bournemouth u-23s, drawing 3-3, and Coventry City, drawing 1-1.
What time does it kick-off?
The match kicks off at 7.30pm, with a handsome Wednesday following expected at the match.