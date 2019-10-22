Sheffield Wednesday: Everything Stoke City boss Nathan Jones had to say on Garry Monk and playing the Owls at Hillsborough

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones

The Potters head into the Championship encounter on the back of victories over promotion-chasing Swansea City and Fulham.

Their upturn in form has lifted them off the bottom of the table and eased the pressure on Jones.

But the Welshman is acutely aware of the size of the task facing his team when they go toe-to-toe with Garry Monk's men.

Jones said: "Whether you go out of the bottom three or not, you need to get the points to get to the total you want to be at. It's a difficult place to go, Hillsborough and I have been there on many occasions both as a player, assistant and a manager.

"It's a difficult place to go. They are a seasoned Championship side, but we have to put in a performance worthy of what we have been putting in and God willing we can get another win.

"I don't think we have had three wins on the bounce here since 2016 and four wins was something like 2005 or 2006. We have to change a bit of history."

Tonight's meeting will be the first time Jones has managed a team at Hillsborough since January 2018. His final match in charge of Luton Town was against the Owls in the FA Cup and the Hatters secured a third round replay.

“It’s a great place to go, a real nostalgic, historic place and the last time I was there it was my last game with Luton, a real, good 0-0 draw," he said. “I think they wanted a tried and trusted manager and Garry is certainly that.

“There’s been three managers since we (Luton) played them in the FA Cup, but the players has been the same. I could show you the Luton video from 10 months ago and it would probably be the same as one from today for Sheffield Wednesday.