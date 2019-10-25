Sheffield Wednesday: Everything Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa had to say about the Owls ahead of Yorkshire derby

Marcelo Bielsa says Sheffield Wednesday are a much improved team since the arrival of Garry Monk

The Chilean, who can count Pep Guardiola among the many coaches who credit his tutelage with much of their success, also said the Owls are embodying the style of his opposite number Garry Monk more and more as the season goes on.

Bielsa’s no-stone-unturned attitude to the analysis of opposition sides attracted attention last season after his side were found guilty of spying on a Derby County training session.

The now 64-year-old invited regional media to a special press briefing during which he revealed some of his analysis methods and database.

Speaking ahead of the Hillsborough clash, Bielsa said on Wednesday: “You can realise one style. They are following full results, the team have the feature of the coach, of the manager.

“They are not easy to play against. They force the opponent to make a mistake. They take decisions to avoid making mistakes.”

Suggesting the Owls’ ‘style’ is more direct than others, Bielsa seemed to praise Monk for his impact at S6 and commented on their squad depth.

“When the team responds to the manager’s order and style, that means something, that they have improved,” he said.

“And also they are a team that have more than one player per position.

“They have a substitutes in midfield, substitutes in the wingers position and also at full-back and centre forward as well.

“Maybe they have a lack of centre-backs but the centre backs that are playing are efficient.”

Asked whether the Wednesday match would provide his side with one of their toughest tests yet, Bielsa said: “It’s a team that has improved. As I always say, all the matches are difficult for everybody.

“The teams that are in the bottom of the table they play us, we were in match 36 of the Championship, and the players who are in the top of the table, they don’t want to lose this position.