Sheffield Wednesday: Everything Lee Bullen had to say on Newcastle United loanee Jacob Murphy's form
Owls interim boss Lee Bullen is adamant there is plenty more to come from winger Jacob Murphy.
The 24-year-old's form has been erratic since arriving on a season-long loan from Premier League Newcastle United last month.
Murphy made an instant impact on his Wednesday debut, scoring with his first touch as the Owls defeated Barnsley 2-0 at Hillsborough.
But the former Norwich City youngster has struggled for consistency since his maiden outing.
Murphy was withdrawn at half-time against Preston North End and dropped to the bench in Saturday's poor showing to Queens Park Rangers.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Bullen told The Star: "He has sort of been very good and then a little bit quiet at times. I think he’ll admit that himself.
"He held his hand up at Preston. But you can see from some of the flashes early on, I think it was the first minute against Rotherham. He skins the boy, puts it through his legs, gets up the line.
"And that’s what we need to see more of and that’s what we’re trying to encourage him to do. We want him to get the ball to feet and get driving at defenders because there’s nothing worse for any full-back than when you’ve got a winger who’s willing to pick it up and drive at you.
"More often than not they want to get a touch, come inside and bounce one-twos off the strikers. They don’t want to get it faced up and go one-on-one like Kadeem [Harris] has been doing; like Jacob did earlier on.
"I think he’s quite enjoying himself, but I think he knows there’s more in the tank and we’re trying to encourage him to get that out of him."