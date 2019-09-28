Sheffield Wednesday: Everything Garry Monk had to say about 'nonsense' Middlesbrough transfer allegations
Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has brushed off questions about allegations he was involved in improper transfer activity while he was manager at Middlesbrough, describing them as ‘nonsense’.
The 40-year-old, who was abruptly sacked as manager of Boro in December 2017, found himself at the centre of controversy earlier this year as it emerged the club were ‘considering legal action’ against Monk, who stood accused of helping his agent profit from club transfers.
No legal action was enacted and in July Monk himself claimed he was considering suing Boro after the allegations became public knowledge.
Speaking after his new club’s 4-1 win at the Riverside, Monk said: “The latest is whatever you guys know. I don’t know anything else and I’m not focussed on that.
“I think the answer is me being sat here answers those questions very clearly. I don’t really like talking about nonsense but if any of that was true I don’t think I’d be sat here today.”
At his unveiling as Wednesday manager earlier this month Monk said he would put the record straight on the situation ‘in time’.
For now, he said he is concentrating on his job with Sheffield Wednesday.
He said: “That’s for other people to worry about, not for me. I know who I am, I know where I come from and what I feel.
“People that know me and the people within football that know me that know who I am, how I work and what type of person I am. That’s all that matters to me.
“I can’t control what goes on outside my world, that’s not for me to worry about.
“I’ve always been fully committed and honest and a hard worker. I’ll continue in that way.”