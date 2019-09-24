Sheffield Wednesday: Everton boss Marco Silva lays down a warning to his players ahead of Carabao Cup clash
Under-pressure Everton boss Marco Silva has warned his players that there is ‘nowhere to hide’ at Hillsborough this evening as his Premier League strugglers prepare to take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.
Silva, who is became the bookies’ favourite to be the next top tier boss to lose his job after Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Sheffield United, arrives in south Yorkshire nearly six weeks after their last league win.
Describing his side’s mood, the Portuguese used the word ‘nervous’ four times in quick succession in his post-match interview this weekend.
And speaking to the Liverpool Echo ahead of the third round tie, Silva said: “It is not the moment for anyone to hide,
“I said it inside the dressing room too, there is nowhere we can hide, we have to show stronger character, personality.
“It is a moment for us to go and play football and take responsibility as well, I am always here for our fans. I will not hide, no one can hide.”
Silva is expected to name several big names in his side this evening as the big-spending Toffees attempt to get their season back on track.
Garry Monk is expected to follow former caretaker manager Lee Bullen’s example by using the competition to rotate his squad ahead of an important clash at his former club Middlesbrough on Saturday.
But that won’t deter the Everton boss, who has identified the Carabao Cup as a platform for success.
He said: “We have to look at respecting the competition, respecting our goals for that competition and what we want to achieve in it.
“We have to be strong, we want to go to the next round, so that is what we want, a reaction in this game."
READ MORE: