Sheffield Wednesday: 'Everton are the favourites and expected to win' - Garry Monk on the Owls' Carabao Cup mission

But Garry Monk is looking forward to his first experience of Hillsborough under the lights as a manager when the Owls host Everton in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night

Although Monk, who enjoyed a three-month loan stint with Wednesday during his playing days, is likely to make a number of changes to his starting line-up, the 40-year-old insists they are taking the competition seriously.

"The thing with cup games is a lot is talked about if there are changes and stuff like that and do the managers respect it or not; my experience in cups are I have made 10 changes for a cup game and we have gone on to win it and nobody says anything," he told The Star.

"If you make the changes and don't win, then that's what people say something.

"You don't make changes because you don't respect the cup.

"You have a squad and you also want to win the game and you try and select it upon those two things.

"Some players need games. I have just come in here and I need to see players but I want to win the game."

The Toffees have made a stuttering start to their season, recording seven points from their opening six outings.

But Monk is refusing to underestimate the threat they will pose at S6.

"They are a Premier League side full of quality and internationals," he insisted. "It is a difficult game for us, albeit whether they have lost a couple of games.

"They are the favourites and expected to win, but we are at home and we in front of our fans and we want to put in a good performance.

"We will have to be good defensively but also good offensively."

Wednesday enter the tie in good heart after Saturday's spirited draw with Fulham.