Sheffield Wednesday endure another referee row, West Brom and Middlesbrough fans amusingly joins forces, Reading boss hits back at critics - Championship winners and losers

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend...
1. L: Adam Barratt (Millwall)
Barratt was heading for two wins from two as Lions caretaker boss, but perhaps his side’s woeful surrender might have weakened his chances of the permanent role. Garry Rowett is the overwhelming favourite at 1/2.
Photo: Christopher Lee
Copyright:
2. W: Brentford
2-0 down with just six minutes of normal time remaining, Thomas Frank’s men mounted an astonishing comeback with goals from Josh Dasilva, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins securing a 3-2 victory.
Photo: Bryn Lennon
Copyright:
3. L: Derby County
Following a 3-0 defeat away at Charlton, Rams boss Phillip Cocu pulled no punches. He repeatedly said it was not good enough from his players and has labelled Wednesday’s clash with Wigan Athletic a must-win.
Photo: George Wood
Copyright:
4. W: Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town)
Mpanzu’s goal in the eye-catching 3-0 win over Bristol City put him in the Hatters history books- netting in four different divisions for the club. Includes: National League, League Two, League One and Championship.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
Copyright: