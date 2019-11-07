Sheffield Wednesday: Eight tweaks and changes Garry Monk could make ahead of Swansea clash

Wednesday were largely underwhelming at Ewood Park and Monk may be tempted to make changes to his side. Without Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo, they set up in a 4-5-1 formation with Kieran Lee making his first start since August.
So what changes could be made for the team to face the Swans? Let’s take a look at eight potential tweaks Monk could make.
1. Bring back Barry Bannan
Page one stuff. Bannan missed Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at Blackburn with a groin injury and was a big miss. If he is anywhere near fit it's a no-brainer to bring him back into the middle of Wednesday's midfield - they're a different team with him in it.
Photo: George Wood
Copyright:
2. Start Fernando Forestieri
Some of Wednesday's best moments under Monk have come with two up front, and with Forestieri having appeared off the bench three times since the end of his suspension, the time might be now to reintroduce him to the first team fold and offer some flair playing off Steven Fletcher.
Photo: Lewis Storey
Copyright:
3. Start Atdhe Nuhiu
A more tried and tested option than Forestieri would be to bring the two towers back together and start Atdhe Nuhiu alongside Fletcher. A direct route to the front two would bypass the Swansea press and cause problems in the air.
Photo: Martin Rickett
Copyright:
4. Murphy for Reach?
Jacob Murphy hasn't started for Wednesday since Garry Monk's first game in charge but might get a chance on Saturday given Reach's lack of bite of late. A goal in Saturday's defeat follows up a couple of bright substitute appearances.
Photo: Lewis Storey
Copyright: