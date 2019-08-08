Sheffield Wednesday edging closer to signing Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy on season long-loan
Sheffield Wednesday are close to completing the signing of Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy on a season long-loan.
The Star understands Murphy has travelled to Yorkshire this morning to undergo a medical.
The Owls, who today have confirmed the signing of midfielder Massimo Luongo for an undisclosed fee from Queens Park Rangers, have fought off stiff competition from Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Fulham to land Murphy.
The ex-England Under-21 international has made 41 senior appearances for the Magpies since arriving from Norwich City for a fee believed to be in the region of £12m in the summer of 2017.
But Murphy found it difficult to hold down a regular starting spot under former Newcastle chief Rafa Benitez and spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion. Murphy featured 15 times for the Baggies, scoring two goals, as they qualified for the Championship play-offs.
Should the deal go through, it is understood Wednesday do not have the option to buy Murphy.