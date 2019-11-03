Sheffield Wednesday duo Tom Lees and Jordan Rhodes in line for Under-23s run-outs

Owls skipper Tom Lees beats Towns Ryan Tunnicliffeâ€¦..Pic Steve Ellis

The defender, who has been out of action since August 24 due to injury, is pencilled in to be involved in the Owls' second-string's encounter with the Clarets at Curzon Ashton on Monday (KO 2pm).

Club-record signing Jordan Rhodes and right-back Ash Baker could also be given run-outs after missing out on first-team selection in the weekend's defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

Wednesday boss Garry Monk told The Star: "A few (senior players) will be playing. Tom is down to play, so is Ash Baker, and possibly one or two others."

Monk's side extended their winless streak away from Hillsborough to three matches after letting a one-goal lead slip at Ewood Park.

He said: "I expected us to close the game out, I think we all did.

"It probably sums it up when their goalkeeper makes the save and we miss the follow-up. It was a sign of the luck in the last five minutes that we didn’t have.

"But it’s not down to luck, it’s down to ourselves, we didn’t concentrate. A couple of individual errors cost us.

"It happens, we can’t accept that, but they are experienced players in there and that’s very uncharacteristic. It’s happened and we have to take that on the chin. The lads have been fantastic, and it’s a very harsh result on the players.

"The pleasing thing is in all 10 games we have been in situations to take points. Even the Hull game, we should have taken points from every single game we have played in.