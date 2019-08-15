Sheffield Wednesday duo Kadeem Harris and Jacob Murphy add new dimension to attack
Wing duo Kadeem Harris and Jacob Murphy have added a new dimension to Sheffield Wednesday’s forward line.
That is the opinion of captain Tom Lees as the Owls finalise their preparations for a tough-looking trip to Millwall.
Harris, a free transfer recruit from Cardiff City, and Newcastle United loanee Murphy terrorised Barnsley's back four with their pace and trickery on the flanks last weekend.
Defender Lees told The Star: "They give us something different that we probably have not had for the last few years. They have the ability to go past players and are real outlets for us.
"We have always been a very good footballing side with good technical players but teams sometimes fancied themselves to stand on the half-way line and press us because they knew that we wanted to keep the ball and maybe didn't have that threat up top.
"But as you saw on Saturday, teams have to be careful if they stand on the half-way line now.
"If I was playing in a back four against Kadeem and Jacob, I wouldn't want to be high up the pitch.
"They just allow us to have that bit more space as teams are a bit wary of pressing us too high."
Harris netted on his debut against Reading and he played a major role in Murphy's opener versus Barnsley.
"He has started off brilliantly and done really well," said Lees. "He is a good addition.
"But we have played two games and we have got to build on the start we have made.
"It will be a long season so we will see how things go. I'm sure everyone in the squad is bursting to show that they can do."