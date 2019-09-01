Sheffield Wednesday: Dominic Iorfa reveals the moment he discovered he was playing against QPR
Versatile defender Dominic Iorfa has revealed he only found out 10 minutes before the Owls' clash with Queens Park Rangers that he was playing.
Iorfa, pencilled in to start on the substitutes bench, was drafted in as a late replacement for Tom Lees after the Wednesday captain pulled out of the Championship fixture in the warm-up with a hamstring injury.
"I found out 10 minutes before the game I was playing," Iorfa told The Star. "Tom Lees was warming up and then I got told he was struggling with his hamstring.
"I didn't really expect it. You never really think anyone is going to drop out in the warm up at the last minute."
Iorfa partnered Julian Börner in central defence. But the former Wolverhampton Wanderers player endured a tough afternoon as QPR came-from-behind to secure a 2-1 win at Hillsborough.
Iorfa, who can operate at right-back or centre-half, said: "It (centre-back) is the position I want to play in but I haven't really played there much of late. I have played more games at right-back so I am still getting used to it.
"I thought I did okay in spells but I feel like I should have done better for the first goal. I was disappointed with that.
"There were positives to take and things to learn from. I know I will get better in the position."
Lee Bullen's side suffered back-to-back league defeats after a second half brace from Jordan Hugill cancelled out Steven Fletcher's 23rd minute penalty.
Iorfa said: "Everyone felt down after the game. It was a poor performance by us. We didn't play well.
"We know we weren't at it and it was a poor performance all round. We just couldn't get going.
"We are gutted because we wanted the three points going into the international break. We just have to dust ourselves off and go again."