Sheffield Wednesday: Dominic Iorfa reveals the secret to the Owls' defensive improvement under Garry Monk
Dominic Iorfa has claimed manager Garry Monk's attention to detail has been the key to the Owls' defensive improvement.
Wednesday have recorded two clean sheets in five Championship outings since Monk took over the reins from caretaker boss Lee Bullen.
Only three times has their defence been breached, with Monk fielding the same back four in every match.
Iorfa, who is equally capable of playing at right-back or centre-back, has blossomed alongside fans' favourite Julian Börner at the heart of their rearguard in recent weeks.
"The manager has been good," he told The Star. "His attention to detail has been really good and he has got across his ideas.
"We have taken a lot of information onboard but I have enjoyed it and I think the team has benefited from it.
"I think we look a lot more organised and better defensively. We are creating chances and we showed we can score goals at Middlesbrough."
The Owls are without a match this weekend because of the international break and are set to resume their Championship campaign with a tough-looking trip to Cardiff City on Friday, October 18. The Bluebirds, managed by former Sheffield United chief Neil Warnock, has yet to lose in their own backyard this season.
Monk, meanwhile, will be hoping Liam Palmer and Atdhe Nuhiu return from international duty with Scotland and Kosovo respectively unscathed. Palmer played the full 90 minutes in the Scots 4-0 thumping at Russia in a Euro 2020 qualifier while Nuhiu led the line as Kosovo scraped a friendly win over Gibraltar.
Next up for Scotland is a home clash with San Marino Sunday while Kosovo host Montengro in a key qualifier the following day.