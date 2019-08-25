Sheffield Wednesday defender to be assessed before Rotherham United duel
Defender Liam Palmer faces a race against time to be fit for Sheffield Wednesday's second round Carabao Cup tie at Rotherham United.
The Worksop-born player has not featured in the Championship club's last two fixtures due to a back problem. In Palmer's absence, Morgan Fox has filled in at left-back.
The Owls return to action on Wednesday evening when they take on their South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, kick-off 7:45pm.
Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen, who regards Palmer as his first-choice left-back, told The Star: "Liam came out of training (on Friday) which was unfortunate. We will assess him up to the Rotherham game. It will be a day by day thing."
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Bullen's side dropped to seventh in the standings after Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Preston North End. Moses Odubajo was at fault for both penalties, with Daniel Johnson scoring twice from the spot to lift the Lilywhites into the play-offs.
"The one thing we don't do is leave a man behind," said Bullen. "I didn't need to say anything to Moses (in the changing room) because I could see he was hurting.
"I have been there myself where I have made mistakes like that which have cost your team. You don't need to say anything.
"It's about supporting the kid and that's what good teams do. They get round each other after a knock-out punch like that."