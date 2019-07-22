Sheffield Wednesday defender targets fast start as the new Championship season draws ever closer
Versatile defender Liam Palmer claims it is "imperative" the Owls come flying out of the blocks if they are to push for promotion next season.
There is just over a week to go until managerless Wednesday face Reading at the Madejski Stadium in their Championship opener.
Their busy August fixture programme also sees them take on Barnsley, Millwall, Luton Town, Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers.
Speaking before the controversial departure of Steve Bruce, Palmer told The Star: "It is imperative we get off to a strong start.
"We know the importance of starting well. I think in recent years we have not managed to hit the ground running but hopefully we will this season."
Wednesday are searching for a new boss after Bruce quit to join hometown club Newcastle United last week.
It is understood the Owls are seeking more compensation from the Premier League club over the appointment of Bruce as head coach. Sources close to Wednesday say they are still taking legal advice before deciding on their next move.
Reports in the national media claim the Owls have told Newcastle they would consider dropping their planned legal action if they were allowed to re-sign both Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar on loan again.
Ex-skipper Lee Bullen, meanwhile, is currently in charge of first-team affairs. The Scot has overseen two victories from three friendlies, including a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Holstein Kiel as part of their recent pre-season training camp in Germany.
The Owls' players and coaching staff returned to England on Monday. The team round off their preparations for the 2019/20 season with a home encounter against La Liga outfit Espanyol on Sunday, July 28.