Sheffield Wednesday defender: "Future at club is out of my hands"

Morgan Fox (left) admits his future at the club is uncertain

The 26-year-old, who has battled his way back into the Owls starting line-up after a turbulent start to the season, has impressed with a string of solid displays on the left since his return at Cardiff.

Earlier this season Fox was booed by a section of the Wednesday support ahead of a home match against Luton. But Fox, who was signed from Charlton in January 2017, said last week that those days were behind him and that they had spurred him on to become a better player.

Garry Monk’s men have conceded only one goal in his latest run in the side and the feeling is that opinion around Hillsborough towards the left-back is shifting.

Asked whether he sees his long-term future at Wednesday, Fox admitted it may not be his decision to make: “Obviously, I have only got until the end of the season late and it is out of my hands really.

“I am happy here and as long as I am in the team playing football, then I am going to be. But I always give my most, that's all I can do.”

Fox was understood to have been the subject of a transfer bid from League One Sunderland in the days after his Luton ordeal. The bid was rejected out of hand by caretaker manager at the time Lee Bullen, who publicly backed the player and hinted at a lack of cover in his position.

The former Charlton man said: “I was aware of it. In terms of me and the way I work, I just get on with it and get on with my job.

Morgan Fox has impressed since returning to the Sheffield Wednesday side earlier this month

“I spoke to Bully about it, but I have always been committed about doing my job here.