Sheffield Wednesday defender confident of turnaround in Owls fortunes

Wednesday, without a permanent boss since mid-July following Steve Bruce's controversial departure, kicked off the campaign with successive wins over Reading and Barnsley.

But the Owls, under the caretaker management of Lee Bullen, have fallen to 11th in the table after suffering three defeats from their last four matches.

Their inept second half performance in Saturday's home loss to Queens Park Rangers angered many Wednesdayites, with some greeting the full-time whistle with boos.

Defender Dominic Iorfa

"Ideally, we wanted to go into the international break off the back of two good results but we have had two poor ones," said Iorfa, who apologised for the part he played in QPR's equaliser. "It is a bit disappointing really but we have got a few things that we need to work on to and put right in the next game.

"We have got to stick together. We have a big month coming up and we will try to get as many points as we can to start climbing up the table again."

Wednesday are without a league fixture until Sunday, September 15 when they take on Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium, kick-off 12pm. The Owls have already sold-out their 2,356 ticket allocation.

Iorfa said: "We weren't at it against QPR and we know we can play better. We know if we play up to our usual standard that we can do well."

Wednesday players David Bates, Massimo Luongo and Atdhe Nuhiu are currently away on international duty. Centre-back Bates will be hoping to feature in Scotland's double-header at Hampden Park, first against Russia on Friday, September 6, before welcoming Belgium to the national stadium three days later.

Midfielder Luongo is part of the Australia squad that lock horns with Kuwait in their first qualifying match of the 2022 World Cup campaign next Tuesday.