Sheffield Wednesday: Decision expected soon over future of former Owls trailist

Birmingham City are expected to make a decision in the coming days over whether or not to sign trialist Josh McEachran on a permanent basis.

By Alex Miller
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 17:19 pm
Chelsea wonderkid McEachran, now 26, was released by Brentford in the summer and spent several weeks training with Sheffield Wednesday in the lead up to the season.

The midfielder featured in two of the Owls’ pre-season matches but did not do enough to persuade the club to keep him on on a permanent basis.

Since his departure McEachran has been on trial with Championship rivals Birmingham and has played in each of the last three under-23 matches there.

Josh McEachran in the colours of Sheffield Wednesday during his trial with the club this summer.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Blues boss Pep Clotet said there is likely to be a decision made over his future in the coming days:

“Probably there is going to be a development soon but nothing new at the moment.

“He trained very well, he has made a positive impact and I expect a conclusion this very soon.

“I cannot say much, at the end of the day it’s the club that makes it happen or doesn’t make it happen.”