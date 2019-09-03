Sheffield Wednesday: Danny Cowley responds to reports he is in advanced talks to become new Owls boss

Reports in the national media on Tuesday afternoon claimed Cowley was in advanced talks with the Owls over succeeding Steve Bruce at Hillsborough.

The Star understands Cowley has been on the Owls' radar some time.

But the 40-year-old took charge of the Imps' 3-1 defeat at Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Trophy tonight.

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

When asked if he expects contact between Wednesday and Lincoln, Cowley replied: "I have no idea.

"It's news to me.

"If I keep getting the same questions, I'll give the same answers."

Cowley confirmed Lincoln received contact from Huddersfield Town regarding their manager's role. It is understood the Terriers made the approach over the weekend but Cowley snubbed their advances.

"There was communication between the clubs," he said. "I believe they met they met the compensation fee. We had the opportunity to speak to Huddersfield but decided it wasn't the right choice at this time.

"I've got full respect for Huddersfield and them as a club. It was certainly nothing to do with them as a football club. It was the timing and the role we're in here. It's a role we're very committed to and it's a club we're very proud to be a part of."

Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town, Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion have all previously looked at Cowley and his brother, assistant Nicky.

The duo have taken Lincoln from National League to League One where they currently sit second in the standings, two points behind leaders Ipswich.

During their time at Sincil Bank, the Imps were also the first non-league side to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for 103 years with Lincoln also winning the Checkatrade Trophy (now Leasing.com Trophy) in 2017-18.

Cowley, who took over Lincoln in the summer of 2016, said: "I can't control what everybody else says, The media will always make noises, that is their role and their job.

"It'd be pretty boring if we didn't have all of these opinions.

"We are Lincoln City managers and our focus is just on the job at hand."

The Owls placed Lee Bullen in temporary charge of the team following Steve Bruce's acrimonious departure in mid-July. Bullen, in his third caretaker stint, has steered Wednesday to three victories from their opening six fixtures and the third round of the Carabao Cup.