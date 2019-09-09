Sheffield Wednesday: Danny Cowley poised to become new Huddersfield Town manager
Danny Cowley is on the brink of becoming Huddersfield Town's new manager.
Cowley, who was heavily linked with the Sheffield Wednesday job ahead of the appointment of Garry Monk last week, turned down the Terriers initial approach after a compensation fee had been agreed with Lincoln City. He then denied there was any contact from Wednesday regarding their managerial position.
But Huddersfield owner and chairman Phil Hodgkinson maintained his pursuit of Cowley over the weekend and Cowley has reportedly had a change of heart and a breakthrough has been forged.
Cowley is set to be accompanied at the John Smith's Stadium by his younger brother Nicky and will take over from caretaker boss Mark Hudson, who has not been able to stop the Terriers’ slide down the table, losing all three of his matches.
The 40-year-old, regarded as one of most highly-regarded coaches in the lower leagues, having guided Lincoln from the National League to fifth in League One since taking over in May 2016, presided over Lincoln's 1-0 Carabao Cup win at Huddersfield in Jan Siewert's penultimate match in charge of the Terriers.
Danny is believed to have rejected offers from West Bromwich Albion and Hull City earlier in the summer and has previously been linked with Barnsley and Ipswich.
Huddersfield, who entertain the Owls after the international break on Sunday, are in freefall, having won just once in all competitions since the end of November and are currently on a 17-match winless sequence.