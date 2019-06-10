Sheffield Wednesday could go head-to-head with Middlesbrough to sign former Cardiff City winger
Sheffield Wednesday could do battle with Championship rivals Middlesbrough as they try to sign winger Kadeem Harris on a free transfer.
By Nancy Frostick
Monday, 10 June, 2019, 13:52
The 25-year-old was released by the Welsh club at the end of the season and has become a target for both the Owls and Boro.
And Football Insider report that the two clubs are leading the pack to sign Harris as they have both made recruiting a new winger top priority this summer.
The attacker played just 15 times for the Bluebirds in their Premier League campaign last season, during which time he scored one goal which came against fellow relegated side Fulham.
Harris was at the Welsh side for seven years before being released at the end of his contract, so will be available on a free transfer.