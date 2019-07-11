Sheffield Wednesday confirm signing of Moses Odubajo
Sheffield Wednesday have officially confirmed the signing of Moses Odubajo on a free transfer.
The 25-year-old, released by Brentford at the end of last season, has signed a two-year contract.
Odubajo becomes the Owls' second summer signing, following in the footsteps of German centre-half Julian Börner.
Odubajo, who can be deployed in either full-back position or on the wing, made 35 appearances for the Bees last season as Thomas Frank's side finished 11th in the Championship.
He linked up with the Wednesday squad at the start of pre-season and took part in the club's 10-day warm-weather training camp in Portugal. His first outing came in the 2-0 practice match against Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.
The Owls would have completed the Odubajo deal much earlier in the summer transfer window had they been able to register him straight away. Their ongoing soft transfer embargo has held up the club's recruitment drive.
But like Börner, Wednesday have signed Odubajo within the constraints of the embargo. The Star understands the Owls remain in dialogue with the English Football League over getting the embargo lifted.