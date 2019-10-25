Sheffield Wednesday confirm Hillsborough parking letter handed to fans is not from club

The letter, handed out to fans before Wednesday’s win over Stoke City on Tuesday, claimed parking would be made available to fans at two locations near Hillsborough.

It comes after Sheffield Council announced proposals to close eight streets around the stadium on matchdays to improve safety.

The letter states the changes will affect the parking options available to fans near the stadium.

Letter handed out to Sheffield Wednesday fans

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It then claims both the club and ‘Traffic Management Company’ are still aiming for fans to have a ‘safe, secure and fairly priced placed to park’.

Despite the wording of the letter and the use of the club’s crest, Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the letter was not issued by them.

The letter reads: “As you may or may not be aware, there have recently been a number of changes around the stadium linked to spectator safety and the management of traffic.

“Many of these changes will affect the parking options available to fans in the vicinity of the stadium on match days.

“Sheffield Wednesday FC and the Traffic Management Company are conscious that the fans as a result of these changes have somewhere local to park which is both safe, secure and fairly priced.

“Therefore, in conjection with a professional service provider there will be parking made available locally at both the Rivellin Primary School and Marlcliffe Primary School.

“You can pre book your space in advance by visiting www.swfcparking.co.uk and selecting the site you wish to park at.

“These sites will be fairly priced at £5 per vehicle. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.”

Under the council’s proposals, there would be no waiting allowed on another five roads for 12 hours – between 10am and 10pm – on days when the ground is hosting events.

Under the new restrictions being proposed, the following roads would be closed on event days: Leppings Lane – closures are already in place here on match days; Penistone Road North, between Herries Road and Parkside Road; Catch Bar Lane; Leake Road, Farndale Road; Bickerton Road; Fielding Road; Vere Road.

There would be no waiting on event days between 10am and 10pm on these roads: Herries Road, Herries Road South, Rawson Spring Road, Rawson Spring Way; Parkside Road.