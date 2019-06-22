Sheffield Wednesday confirm European dates in pre-season
Sheffield Wednesday will play two friendlies in Germany as part of their pre-season preparations.
The Owls will spend six days in Hamburg next month as they step up their build-up to Steve Bruce’s first full campaign in charge.
They will play fourth tier side VfB Lubeck on Friday July 19 at Stadion Lohmuhle with a 7pm kick-off.
And on Sunday July 21, they will take on second tier side Holstein Kiel at Holstein-Stadion, kick-off 2.30pm.
Supporters are welcome at both matches with ticket details to be announced in due course.
Wednesday have also confirmed they will head to Portugal for a pre-season training camp next Monday, lasting for ten days.
The squad will take part in an opening training session on July 9 alongside Shrewsbury Town at Estadio da Nora in Albufeira from 7pm.
Following pre-announced friendlies against Lincoln City, Stocksbridge Park Steels and Northampton Town, the Owls head to Hamburg on July 17.
Wednesday are expected to announce one more friendly, due to take place at Hillsborough, for the weekend prior to the start of the Championship season on August 3.