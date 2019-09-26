Sheffield Wednesday column: The big Jordan Rhodes conundrum facing manager Garry Monk

Owls striker Jordan Rhodes. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Scotland international, a proven marksman in the second-tier, arrived at S6 looking to rebuild his reputation following an unhappy stint at Middlesbrough.

It is easy to forget that Rhodes actually made a promising start to his Wednesday career, providing the assist for Ross Wallace's winner at Wigan Athletic before scoring the opener on his home debut in a 3-0 victory over Birmingham City.

But that has probably been about as good as it has got for the Owls' club-record £8m signing.

Owls striker Jordan Rhodes. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhodes has notched a disappointing 10 goals in 59 appearances, with his last Wednesday goal coming nearly 18 months ago (he spent last season on loan at Norwich City).

These days Rhodes looks a shadow of the player that used to strike fear into the hearts and minds of Championship defences. His confidence, self-belief and predatory instincts in front of goal seem to have deserted him.Rhodes has lost his way and so far failed to justify the Owls' hefty outlay.

We are only three weeks into Garry Monk's tenure and the signs are that he is not going to give Rhodes many opportunities to try and rekindle his goal-scoring knack. Monk has selected Rhodes in just one of his three matchday squads.

It appears the writing is on the wall for Rhodes, with Atdhe Nuhiu and Sam Winnall having jumped ahead of him in the pecking order for a striking berth. Rhodes is now fifth choice behind Nuhiu, Winnall, Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri (once he has completed his six-match suspension) in the battle to play up front.

Things look bleak for Rhodes as Monk is the fourth manager, following on from Carlos Carvalhal, Jos Luhukay and Lee Bullen (in his most recent caretaker spell), to come to the conclusion that he is not worthy of a regular starting spot.

There is, of course, still time for Rhodes to come good and win over his critics. As Monk has rightly pointed out, modern football is a squad game. Wednesday will pick up injuries and suspensions between now and the New Year so the chances are Rhodes will get some game time.

The fact of the matter is that Rhodes is going nowhere until January at the earliest. Even if Rhodes wanted to leave and Wednesday were prepared to let him go, it makes no odds because the transfer window is closed. The Owls might as well use Rhodes in the short-term.

Are, though, Rhodes' best days behind him? It certainly looks that way.

He didn't pull up any trees at Norwich, playing second fiddle to goal machine Teemu Pukki, and has started just once this season.

So would it be best all-round if Rhodes, who turns 30 next February, moved on to new pastures? Probably.

But Rhodes, contracted to Wednesday until the summer of 2021, reportedly earns £40,000-a-week. How many clubs in this division can afford his pay packet? I would argue very few.

Yet getting Rhodes off the wage bill, either on loan or on a permanent basis, could give Monk more room to manoeuvre when the transfer market reopens next year. More goals are required from all departments to ease the burden on Fletcher.