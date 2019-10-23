Sheffield Wednesday: Christmastime Owls fixture moved for live television coverage
Two Sheffield Wednesday matches will be the subject of live television coverage in the build-up to Christmas.
The Owls’ clash at home to Bristol City has been moved back a day as the Sky Sports cameras move in. The match will now take place on Sunday December 22, kicking off at midday, and could see Garry Monk’s men line up against former loanee Rodri, who signed for the Robins earlier this month.
It will be the third match to have been moved to facilitate Sky this season, after the visits to Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City.
Wednesday’s trip to Derby County will be televised on a ‘co-exclusive’ basis on Wednesday December 11 but will not feature former England captain Wayne Rooney, who has signed for the Rams on a free transfer from DC United. He will be available for his Derby debut from January 1.