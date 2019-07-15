Sheffield Wednesday: Chris Hughton 'rejects Owls approach to replace Steve Bruce'
Early bookies favourite Chris Hughton has rejected an approach by Sheffield Wednesday to replace Steve Bruce as the club’s manager, according to national newspaper reports.
With Bruce set to depart Wednesday to take over at Newcastle United, the Owls are on the hunt for a new manager for the second time in seven months.
Hughton was a popular suggestion for the job among Wednesdayites – something reflected in the early betting market, which had him as an odds-on favourite at one stage.
The 60-year-old has reportedly already turned down an approach from Wednesday ‘believing it is not the right job or the right time.’
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Hughton’s stock remains high despite his dismissal from Brighton in May. He had guided the club into the Premier League and secured survival for two consecutive seasons.
He previously won promotion to the top flight with Newcastle.
Bruce has reportedly resigned from his post at Hillsborough, though Wednesday are yet to confirm his departure as wrangling over a compensation package for the manager and coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.