Sheffield Wednesday chief's honest Leeds United admission, Ex-Stoke boss to seal Nathan Jones' fate? Charlton endure West Brom injury crisis - Championship preview

As ever, with some key games to watch out for, we preview the main talking points ahead of this weekend's Championship games. Scroll and click through the pages:
1. Linked-away Huddersfield hints at exit?
Florent Hadergjonaj has been linked with a move to Fenerbache this week, and he admitted he is unhappy with his current situation: “..You want to play every game. But at the moment, that’s the situation and we will see later on.”
Photo: Alex Davidson
Copyright:
2. Will Adam Murray get the Barnsley gig?
He remains favourite with the bookmakers - but Murray is keeping tight-lipped when asked about the permament role. A win the Yorkshire derby vs Huddersfield will only increase his job chances.
Photo: Anthony Devlin
Copyright:
3. Reading chief warns Nottingham Forest
After consecutive defeats saw Forest drop from third to eighth, Sabri Lamouchi’s men are desperate to get back to winning ways against 20th place Reading. However, new Royals chief says his side will be well up for the challenge.
Photo: Paul Harding
Copyright:
4. Jonathan Woodgate reveals Alexsandar Mitrovic bid
The Serb has scored the same number of goals Boro have combined this term. And with Fulham next up, what better than to remember what The Teessiders could have won when they narrowly missed out on his signature in January 2018...
Photo: Jordan Mansfield
Copyright: