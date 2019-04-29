Sheffield Wednesday chief pays tribute to ‘remarkable’ fans

Over 4,400 Wednesdayites roared the Owls on in their penultimate match of the 2018/19 Championship season.

Fans turned out in huge numbers at Preston North End on Saturday and watched Steve Bruce's men salvage a hard-earned draw after quickfire second half goals by Fernando Forestieri and Atdhe Nuhiu.

Sheffield Wednesday's supporters

Bruce said: "The fans are one of the big reasons why I joined the club.

"We had practically nothing left to play for (at Preston) and we took 5,000 fans on an awful day where you would not have sent a lifeboat out there.

"We have a truly remarkable support. They stayed right behind the team. You can only applaud them because the club has been through a difficult time but their support is quite fantastic."

Wednesday battled back from 3-1 down to rescue a point last weekend. The draw ended their slim play-off hopes but the result kept them in ninth position. When Bruce took over the reins, the Owls were in 17th spot, 11 points above the relegation zone.

"Before I even took over, Lee (Bullen) won two out of four games," he said. "I think the only defeat Steve Agnew and Clem (Steven Clemence) was at Hull.

"To go 18 games and only lose twice is remarkable form.

"If we are all being honest, everybody was looking the other way when I came in so all credit to the boys. They have responded to what we are doing.

"I have really enjoyed the last three months working with them. It looks like we are going to be two or three points short (of the play-offs) but it has been a hell of a turnaround and they have done very well from where we were."

