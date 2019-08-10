Sheffield Wednesday chief Lee Bullen gives an injury update on Barry Bannan
Owls caretaker manager Lee Bullen is confident Barry Bannan will make a quick recovery from the calf injury that forced him to miss their home victory over Barnsley.
Bullen confirmed the Scotland international tweaked his calf in training on Friday morning. His late withdrawal meant Bullen had to make a late change to his starting XI, with new recruit Jacob Murphy receiving a late call-up.
"We are hopeful it will be just one game," Bullen told The Star. "If we had tried to play with Baz today, there is always a fear that it is a red flag and if he tears a calf you are looking at five to six weeks so why take the chance? Especially now that we do have really good options to fill the gap, even for somebody of the quality of Barry Bannan.
"You have got people like Massimo (Luongo) and Adam Reach, who is very flexible, and you have got the wingers.
"The transfer work since the beginning of the season has been really, really good and we are really, really happy."
Recording back-to-back wins has increased Bullen's chances of landing the permanent manager's job on a full-time basis.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Bullen said: "I will come in on Monday morning and prepare a training session and try to beat Millwall next week and that is all I can do.
"As a coach, you control what you can control and that is picking a team and trying to keep players fit.
"It is for other people at the club to make a decision on that and I'm sure they are relatively happy with the way things are going at the moment.
"We have a tough, tough game down at Millwall next week and my aim is to try and put a team out that can hopefully win three points down there."