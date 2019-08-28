Sheffield Wednesday chief Lee Bullen delighted with home draw against Premier League Everton in the Carabao Cup after Rotherham United win

A much-changed Wednesday team booked their place in the third round after a dramatic late goal from Kosovo international Atdhe Nuhiu at the ASSEAL New York Stadium.

Nuhiu claimed his first goal of the season deep into added on time to set up a clash against the Toffees next month.

Bullen, who made nine alterations to the team beaten 2-1 at Preston North End last weekend, told The Star: "It is nice to be in the hat.

"It is a fantastic draw and the biggest thing for me is its a home tie so we are absolutely delighted with that. That is a gift to the supporters and players and we will certainly look forward to that.

"People don't remember how you get into the next round of cups as long as you get there.

"I thought in spells we were very, very good against Rotherham but there times when we had to very dogged."

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the Owls' best run in the competition since 2015 when they memorably defeated Arsenal at Hillsborough and Newcastle United at St James' Park.

"We had a big game against Arsenal not so long ago and it was a nice night and it will be nice to replicate that," said Bullen. "It is a great opportunity."

Forward Sam Winnall sustained a head injury just before half-time and was withdrawn moments before the start of the second half.

Bullen, who hopes Liam Palmer (back) will be available for selection when they welcome Queens Park Rangers to Hillsborough on Saturday, said: "He started to get blurred vision. He was desperate to get a start and possibly played out of position early on but we worked on it in training and he did quite well in that scenario.

"Sam was disappointed to come off but it was the right thing because you can't mess about with things like that. He will come in on Thursday morning and we will get him assessed."