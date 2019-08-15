Sheffield Wednesday chief issues warning ahead of Millwall clash

The Lions, managed by Neil Harris, are renowned for being a big, strong, direct team and they are unbeaten after their opening two Championship fixtures.

But Bullen, who has masterminded back-to-back victories over Reading and Barnsley, has backed his side to cope with the London club's physical approach.

The Scot, who hopes midfield maestro Barry Bannan (calf) will be available for selection, told The Star: "We know exactly what we are going to be coming up against with Millwall.

Owls caretaker boss Lee Bullen

"I know Neil Harris really, really well and his team have had a lot of success and what you are going to get is a battle going into the Lions den should we say.

"We know their support base is unbelievable in their backing of the team and players and they will try and make it a red hot atmosphere.

"They will certainly ask questions of us which will be completely different from the first two games, especially with big Matt Smith up front and their two big centre-backs.

"We understand we are going to have defend set plays and it will be a more physical game.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It will be a big, big test but I am confident we can deal with it."

Millwall maintained their fine start to the campaign by coming-from-behind to beat West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

"I think on paper you have got to look at going away to Millwall and away to Cardiff as being the two biggest tests from a physical and a defensive aspect," claimed Bullen. "We are going to have to get those aspects 100 per cent correct before we even talk about the offensive side of the game.

"Hopefully, if we can match them on that side of things, we will have the players who can exploit situations at the other end of the pitch."

As for the Owls, Bullen's men were not in action in midweek after their scheduled first round tie with Bury was called off because of the Shakers ongoing financial problems.