Sheffield Wednesday chief has THIS warning for Wigan, Leeds United dealt quadruple injury blow, Huddersfield linked with January swoop - Championship preview

1. Barnsley hope to win for absent fan at Preston
The Tykes were met by the devastating news that lifelong fan Jeffrey Wroe passed away at the 2-2 draw with Derby on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest. Conor Chaplin says he and teammates want a win to honour his memory.
2. London derby at the Cottage
Fulham and Charlton meet in West London - two sides who have made impressive starts to the season. In fact, Scott Parker’s men have caught the eye so much that they have been compared to Manchester City (as per Sky Sports).
3. Can Nottingham Forest retain the momentum?
Lamouchi’s men are the Championship’s in-form side - briefly going top after last Friday’s win at Stoke. The Forest manager is faced with a selection headache, but Joao Carvalho is expected to get the nod in the no. 10 position.
4. Cowley brothers identify January transfer target?
Danny and Nicky Cowley guided Huddersfield to their first win of the term at Stoke on Tuesday - and reports suggest they’re also planning further afield. The Terriers reportedly want to sign Adanaspor forward Emeka Eze in January.
