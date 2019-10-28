Sheffield Wednesday chief handed January promise, Derby boss to meet with ex-Manchester United star, Gary Rowett has the last Stoke City laugh - Championship winners and losers

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend...
1. L: Marek Rodak (Fulham)
The Fulham goalkeeper was sent off after 17 minutes for handling Jonny Howson’s shot from outside the area. Luckily for him, it did not cost his side as struggling Middlesbrough failed to find a breakthrough.
Photo: Jack Thomas
2. W: Gary Rowett (Millwall)
Rowett’s first game as Millwall boss ended in a 2-0 victory against the club who previously sacked him. Rowett thanked Stoke fans as well as Lions fans for the reception he received as the pressure builds once more on Nathan Jones.
Photo: James Chance
3. L: Neil Warnock (Cardiff City)
Warnock could not resist a little jibe at the Swansea City crowd after the Bluebirds fell to a 1-0 defeat on derby day. He said: “I’ll be disappointed in the return match if it’s not a lot louder than that.”
Photo: James Chance
4. W: Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town)
Grant’s 53rd-minute strike proved to be the winner in Huddersfield’s 2-1 win over Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. Teammate Tommy Elphick was full of praise for him, comparing him to England striker Callum Wilson.
Photo: Alex Livesey
