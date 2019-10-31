Sheffield Wednesday chief Garry Monk delivers his verdict on out-of-favour striker Jordan Rhodes

Owls striker Jordan Rhodes

That is the verdict of Wednesday boss Garry Monk as his side finalise their preparations for the trip to Blackburn Rovers.

Rhodes, Wednesday's £8m club-record signing from Middlesbrough, has been left out of the last four matchday squads. The Scotland international has yet to start since Monk's appointment in early September, featuring just twice as a substitute. His last outing came against Hull City on October 1.

Monk told The Star: "It is difficult. Jordan is a top pro and has done very well.

"When I came here and I had a week with the players to get ready for the Huddersfield game, I had to make quite a quick, snap decision.

"I can only start 11 players and have seven on the bench. The bench is designed around certain positions which you might expect for any different game. You have to make a quick decision.

"It was quite marginal why Jordan wasn't in there. He could have quite easily been in that squad.

"The team and squad have done pretty well since Huddersfield.

"It is not for the fact that I don't want Jordan in there. I have got trust in Jordan as well and there will be an opportunity. He has had a couple of opportunities but of course he would want more.

"I would like to give him more but with the squad that we have there is always going to be one, two or three that miss out.

"Sometimes they don't deserve to miss out but it is a numbers thing where you have an 11 and a bench designed as you need it.

"It can be quite marginal but he is working hard and he knows his role is to be ready when called upon. It is the same as all of them."