Sheffield Wednesday chief Dejphon Chansiri 'shook hands' with Steve Bruce over exit to Newcastle
Steve Bruce admits he was selfish for quitting Sheffield Wednesday as the fallout over his move to Newcastle United rumbles on.
The 58-year-old ended his five-month spell with the Owls to become head coach of his boyhood club on Wednesday.
Speculation mounted on Monday that Bruce had resigned as Owls boss, yet Wednesday remained tight-lipped.
They failed to comment until a few hours after Bruce was announced at Newcastle’s end, stating their intent to seek legal action in a powerful club statement.
Speaking ahead of the Magpies' Premier League Asia Trophy clash with West Ham United this morning, Bruce refused to be drawn on the specifics regarding the row.
However, The Star understands the 58-year-old shook hands on his Hillsborough exit with Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri on Friday and believed his move to Tyneside was completed.
It is believed a compensation figure of around £2million for him, Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence was paid upfront by Newcastle, only for Chansiri to then come back asking for more money.
"I can understand the disappointment," Bruce said in China after meeting the media.
"I enjoyed the five months I worked there but I'd like to put it out there that a manager's contract can be terminated. It is what it is and it applies when a manager wants to leave.
"I thought it was in-hand - I wish them the best of luck.
"As I've said it was the challenge to manage this great club was the over-riding factor for me to be as selfish as I was."