Sheffield Wednesday: Chelsea legend becomes shock favourite to become next Owls manager
After reports yesterday suggested that Steve Bruce had tendered his resignation at Sheffield Wednesday, with Newcastle apparently prepared to pay a £4m compensation fee, talk began to turn to who would become his successor.
Last night, former Brighton manager Chris Hughton, the bookies’ favourite - and indeed many fans' - for the position, reportedly rejected an approach from the Owls, opening the door to a new manager to take on the role.
According to Sky Bet's latest odds, former Chelsea star Gianfranco Zola has emerged as the new favourite overnight - appearing seemingly from nowhere to odds of 7/4.
While the Italian is undoubtedly an icon of Premier League football, after shining in the English top tier during a highly successful spell as a player with Chelsea, his subsequent coaching endeavours have been somewhat less impressive.
The 53-year-old started his managerial career with West Ham, and was in charge for 80 matches - but with registered an underwhelming win rate of just 28%.
He has also managed the likes of Birmingham City and Watford, but is yet to win a trophy as a manager.
Zola's most recent coaching job was to assist Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge, but was relieved of his duties once the coach left the Blues to join Juventus as the end of last season.
Bruce’s Hillsborough exit is expected to be confirmed in the near future, as he prepares to take the reins at his boyhood club.