Sheffield Wednesday: Championship playmaker targeting Owls clash for return from injury
Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson is targeting next weekend’s fixture against Sheffield Wednesday for his return to action from surgery on a hernia.
Former Leeds captain Howson has been out for nearly a month and travelled to Germany for treatment during the international break, but has successfully stepped up his recovery in the past few days and is now back training outside.
Boro talisman Howson, who has made over 100 appearances for the Teesside club, told the Northern Echo he is hoping to be available for the Riverside fixture on September 28.
“Hopefully, I won’t be too far away,” he said. “I saw a specialist surgeon out there (in Germany) the club have used before. I spoke to the club doctor, Bryan English, and he recommended the surgeon, and if he recommends it, that’s good enough for me.
“It is a routine procedure for them, and I presume it was all straight-forward. I’m back on the grass now.
“Since I’ve had it done, I’ve been speaking to quite a few of the lads who have had hernias before in their careers. It seems a fairly common thing and people recover well with no problems, so hopefully I’ll be back quick and as good as new.
“I’m not sure of the timetable but I’m outside now, I’ve started running a little bit and it feels really good. So, hopefully I can kick on now, and within a couple of weeks, I like to think I’ll be back.”
This weekend Boro travel to Cardiff, while Wednesday welcome Fulham. Howson’s likely return will be a welcome boost for the Teessiders, who are currently sat 13th in the table with two wins from their seven Championship fixtures.