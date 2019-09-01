Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen to hold talks with owner Dejphon Chansiri over the Owls' future direction

Bullen, in his third stint as caretaker manager since December 2017, has steered Wednesday to three victories from his six Championship matches this season.

But Saturday's abject 2-1 Hillsborough defeat to Queens Park Rangers could potentially wreck Bullen's chances of bagging the permanent manager's role on a full-time basis.

It was their third loss in four league outings and Bullen cut a disconsolate figure while conducting his post-match press duties, describing their performance as "nowhere near acceptable". The Scot also criticised their "schoolboy" defensive errors.

Owls caretaker boss Lee Bullen

Bullen told The Star: "I am sure we will chat at some point (in the international break) but the agenda of those chats will be down to the chairman."

When asked if fears Wednesday's latest reversal may affect his hopes of landing the job, Bullen said: "I am not interested in that. What will be will be. That is not my decision.

"Three defeats in four is shocking.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We went from potentially coming in after the QPR game where, if we had won, we would have had a very good start to the season.

"But now we have had a bang average start to the season if you look at it from that point of view.

"Stats are everything. Three defeats in four is poor but we are one point off the play-offs. Stats can be swung either way but ultimately we lost the QPR game. It was not down to bad luck. It was purely down to poor defending, bad communication and a lack of energy in the second half."

Bullen, who is keeping his fingers crossed that captain Tom Lees quickly shakes off a hamstring problem he sustained during the warm-up last Saturday, refused to be drawn on his own future.

"I am not going to say anything on that," he said. "The chairman will make a decision.