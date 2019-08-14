Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen reveals the hardest part of his job

Keiren Westwood and Dominic Iorfa are pushing for starts, having served their respective suspensions, and Barry Bannan is expected to shake off a calf injury which kept him out of the Barnsley tussle.

Westwood is likely to replace Cameron Dawson in goal but it remains to be seen whether Iorfa and Bannan will play from the start as the Owls chase a third straight Championship win.

Owls defender Dominic Iorfa could start against Millwall. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Caretaker manager Bullen told The Star: "I am going to have a very good but tough selection headache. It is a great problem to have when you have got good players.

"It is good to have the options that we have if we get a knock here and there.

"We have players who are adaptable like Adam [Reach] who can play in three or four positions.

"Ultimately, the whole squad is going to get used throughout the season."

The Scot, who has put his hat in the ring for the permanent managerial job on a full-time basis, says the hardest part of his job is leaving players out of the matchday squad. The likes of Sam Winnall, Joost van Aken, Jordan Thorniley and Matt Penney failed to make the cut against Reading and Barnsley.

Bullen, who is in caretaker charge of the team for the third time in less than two years following the protracted departure of Steve Bruce, said: "I have spoken to all the boys. There are one or two lads who have not been involved on the bench in the last couple of games who are champing at the bit to get involved.

"I have got no reason to leave them out. Their attitude has been spot on and they have all done brilliantly over pre-season.

"They all deserve to be in the squad but unfortunately you have got to make decisions on what you feel are the right ones for specific opposition and how people are feeling."

As Bullen is acutely aware, it is up to him to make the right calls.

He said: "When you’ve got that managerial status it’s your head that is on the chopping board.

"You’re responsible for backroom staff, 30-odd players, 28,000 fans as per last Saturday. You get pats on the back when things are going well but you have to be ready for the knocks as well. This league can give you a bloody nose very, very quickly."

After Millwall, the Owls host league newcomers Luton Town next Tuesday before taking on Preston North End at Deepdale.