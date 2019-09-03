Sheffield Wednesday: Caretaker boss Lee Bullen poised to take centre stage
The spotlight will be on Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen next week.
The Scot, the captain of the Owls' 2005 promotion-winning team, will take centre stage on Thursday, September 12 when Wednesday's Community Programme host an 'An evening with Lee Bullen.'
Former BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Rob Staton will compere the event, which takes place in the 1867 Lounge at Hillsborough.
Supporters will have the opportunity to quiz Bullen, who has recorded three wins from six Championship matches and steered the Owls into the Carabao Cup third round.
Tickets are priced at £350 for a table of 10 or £40 per person and includes a three-course dinner and silent auction with unique Wednesday items up for grabs.
All proceeds raised will go the Community Programme, which is the charitable arm of the football club. The event gets under way at 7pm.
For more information, visit swfccp.co.uk/bullen