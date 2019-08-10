Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen hails performances of wingers Jacob Murphy and Kadeem Harris after 2-0 win over Barnsley

That’s according to caretaker boss Lee Bullen, who surely stepped a little closer to taking the full-time role as goals from debutant Murphy and Steven Fletcher saw them keep their 100 per cent record after two matches in the Championship.

Newcastle-owned loanee Murphy, a late addition to the starting 11 after an injury to talisman Barry Bannan saw Adam Reach shuffled back into the midfield, scored with his first touch in a Wednesday shirt and was a handful throughout.

He swapped flanks with Harris, already with a goal under his belt after last week’s 3-1 win at Reading, on regular occasions, the two of them sending the Barnsley full-backs dizzy with pace and quick feet time and again.

Lee Bullen is happy with the performances of wide men Jacob Murphy and Kadeem Harris in Sheffield Wednesday's win over Barnsley

And Bullen, now a clear favourite for the job vacated by Steve Bruce last month, was full of praise for the role the two played on the day.

He said: “I don’t know if its old-fashioned now to play wingers that actually want the ball to take on full-backs and want to stay wide. Modern day football seems to be that wingers come inside and try to find pockets of space in behind the midfield and try to play in there with full-backs overlapping.

“You’ve got 11 players who were excellent but if we’re going to focus on our two wide men I thought they both gave them a lot of trouble all day.”

Much has been made of the pace added by Harris since his arrival on a free transfer from Cardiff and Bullen admitted he was surprised by the fact that both players had become available this summer.

He said Murphy, replaced deep into the second half by Joey Pelupessy in a tactical switch, can be pleased with his first Owls outing.

“Jacob must have thought all his Christmases had come at once when that first touch of the ball for Sheffield Wednesday at home comes and you’re passing it into the back of the net,” he said.