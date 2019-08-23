Sheffield Wednesday: Caretaker boss Lee Bullen delivers injury update ahead of Preston North End clash
Sheffield Wednesday will check on the fitness of full-back Liam Palmer today ahead of their tough-looking trip to Preston North End.
The Scotland international sat-out Tuesday's victory over Luton Town due to a back spasm. Morgan Fox deputised at left-back as the Owls claimed a third win in four Championship outings.
Speaking at his press briefing this morning, caretaker boss Lee Bullen said: "He is probably 50/50 at the moment but we will give him every chance and make a decision after training and go from there."
Wednesday have no new fresh injury concerns heading into the Deepdale tussle. Goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith (knee) remains a long-term injury absentee.
Bullen said: "He is progressing really, really well.
"I think he is really pleased with the way he is going. Obviously, he was given a date around Christmas time and he is slightly ahead of schedule.
"But we will not be pushing him. We have to be very, very careful with him, especially at his age.
"He is happy, smiling and seems to be quite comfortable in his rehab at the moment."